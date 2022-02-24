Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Braveheart Resources Inc. (CVE:BHT – Get Rating) shares rose 15.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 243,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 177,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Braveheart Resources from C$0.42 to C$0.39 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.80 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92.

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc in November 2014.

