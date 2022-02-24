Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.
TSE BRE traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.54. 7,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,272. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.64. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 1 year low of C$15.00 and a 1 year high of C$18.00. The stock has a market cap of C$156.87 million and a P/E ratio of -26.81.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
