Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,542. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average of $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -199.16 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 257,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 140,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 76,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,216,000 after purchasing an additional 73,583 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 48,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 183,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 24,302 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

