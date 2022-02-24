Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education and work/life solutions. Its employer-sponsored child care programs include child care and early education centers, infant/toddler/preschool care and education, full and part-time child care, kindergarten, school-age programs, summer camps and back-up care. Bright Horizons manages child care centers for corporations, hospitals, universities and government agencies The Company operates primarily in North America, Europe and India. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.86.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $128.63 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $113.41 and a 1 year high of $182.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 110.89 and a beta of 0.92.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

