BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 28,645 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 517,979 shares.The stock last traded at $9.01 and had previously closed at $8.99.

The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 192.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRSP. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $71,856,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,187,000 after purchasing an additional 222,250 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,601,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 452,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,717,000 after buying an additional 154,562 shares during the period. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile (NYSE:BRSP)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

