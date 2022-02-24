Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brink’s had a return on equity of 98.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BCO traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,175. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $84.72.

Get Brink's alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other Brink’s news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan bought 1,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $95,205.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Brink’s by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Brink’s by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brink’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.