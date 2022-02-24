Broadcom (AVGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.30 per share for the quarter. Broadcom has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Broadcom to post $30 EPS for the current fiscal year and $33 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $565.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $606.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $551.08. The company has a market cap of $233.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.65.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

