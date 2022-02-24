Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 4.5% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $21,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,943,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.65.

AVGO traded down $9.20 on Thursday, hitting $555.99. 30,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,797. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $606.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $551.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.