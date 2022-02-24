Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Announces Earnings Results

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 23.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Shares of BNL stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.41. The company had a trading volume of 11,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,743. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 107.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after buying an additional 180,357 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 191,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 14,747 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 797,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,802,000 after buying an additional 214,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 188,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 127,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

About Broadstone Net Lease (Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.