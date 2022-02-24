Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Announces Earnings Results

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 23.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.
Shares of BNL stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.41. The company had a trading volume of 11,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,743. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.17.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.97%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.
About Broadstone Net Lease
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
