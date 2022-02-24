Brokerages Anticipate Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brickell Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Brickell Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brickell Biotech.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Brickell Biotech in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. 71,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,221,021. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44. The company has a market cap of $24.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.07. Brickell Biotech has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $1.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBI. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 168,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25,985 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brickell Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Brickell Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 277.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

