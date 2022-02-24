Brokerages Anticipate Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) to Announce $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.59. Conagra Brands posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Amundi acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $106,068,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 155.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,605,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,763 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 20.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,930,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,290 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 8.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

CAG traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,779. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average is $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

