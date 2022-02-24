Brokerages Anticipate DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DouYu International’s earnings. DouYu International also reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DouYu International will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DouYu International.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America started coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,037,000 after acquiring an additional 628,539 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 46.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,787,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,758 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 846.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,651,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,938 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 11.2% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,433,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,587,000 after acquiring an additional 445,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,050,000 after acquiring an additional 527,115 shares in the last quarter. 19.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOYU traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,863. The firm has a market cap of $668.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.96. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.39.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

