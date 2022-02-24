Brokerages Anticipate Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) to Post -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Edesa Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). Edesa Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 110.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $5.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Edesa Biotech.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Edesa Biotech in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDSA opened at $3.21 on Monday. Edesa Biotech has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 42.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 17.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 33.3% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis, a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

