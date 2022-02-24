Brokerages Anticipate GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). GDS reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GDS.

GDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.17. 30,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. GDS has a 52 week low of $34.95 and a 52 week high of $108.75. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of GDS by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24,261 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of GDS by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,767,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of GDS by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

