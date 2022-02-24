Brokerages Anticipate Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.55). Nautilus reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 164.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nautilus.

Get Nautilus alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Nautilus by 107.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Signify Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLS stock opened at $4.56 on Thursday. Nautilus has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.30.

Nautilus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nautilus (NLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.