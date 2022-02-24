Brokerages Expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $992.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) to post sales of $992.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $975.15 million. Align Technology posted sales of $894.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year sales of $4.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Align Technology.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ALGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 160.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 78.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

ALGN traded down $11.45 on Wednesday, hitting $482.66. The company had a trading volume of 631,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,187. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $545.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $625.94. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $432.09 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Align Technology (ALGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.