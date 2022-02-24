Brokerages Expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to Post $0.20 EPS

Brokerages expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) to post $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.14. Dana reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dana.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dana from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Dana from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $19.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66. Dana has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Dana by 120.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after buying an additional 298,533 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dana by 57.2% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 793,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,646,000 after purchasing an additional 288,714 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,348,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,420,000 after acquiring an additional 270,195 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,561,654 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,457,000 after acquiring an additional 107,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 756.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 110,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 97,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

