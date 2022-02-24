Brokerages Expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. Fidus Investment posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of FDUS stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $18.38. 83,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,171. The company has a market cap of $449.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $18.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44,957 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 372,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fidus Investment by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares during the last quarter. 21.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fidus Investment (Get Rating)

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidus Investment (FDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.