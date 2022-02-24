Brokerages Expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.20. Lexington Realty Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lexington Realty Trust.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LXP. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lowered Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 131,277 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 78.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 958,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,451,000 after acquiring an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LXP opened at $14.85 on Monday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $15.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.66.

About Lexington Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.