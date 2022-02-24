Brokerages Expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to Post $0.67 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.70. Trimble posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 8,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in Trimble by 55.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.85. The company had a trading volume of 95,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.78. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

