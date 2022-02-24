Brokerages Expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $384.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) to post $384.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $387.00 million and the lowest is $383.82 million. Zendesk posted sales of $298.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. lowered their price target on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

Shares of ZEN traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.06. 1,926,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,113,731. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.77 and a 200-day moving average of $109.92. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $155.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $493,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $4,326,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,093 shares of company stock worth $17,563,387 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

