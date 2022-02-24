Brokerages Set EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Price Target at $104.86

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Argus increased their target price on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.31. 159,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,591,484. The firm has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $116.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

