Brokerages Set Linde plc (ETR:LIN) PT at €295.52

Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €294.85 ($335.06).

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($367.05) price objective on Linde in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group set a €335.00 ($380.68) price objective on Linde in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €330.00 ($375.00) price objective on Linde in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($306.82) price objective on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($371.59) target price on Linde in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of Linde stock traded up €1.70 ($1.93) during trading on Monday, hitting €259.20 ($294.55). 1,245,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27. The stock has a market cap of $132.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €284.57 and its 200-day moving average is €276.51. Linde has a 52 week low of €201.80 ($229.32) and a 52 week high of €309.35 ($351.53).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.