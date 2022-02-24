Brokerages Set Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Target Price at $127.71

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.83.

NVMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVMI stock traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.98. 9,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,317. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $76.76 and a twelve month high of $149.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $121.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

