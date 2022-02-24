Brokerages Set Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Target Price at C$33.06

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.06.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PXT. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective (up previously from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

PXT stock opened at C$26.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.74. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of C$17.28 and a 1 year high of C$28.86. The firm has a market cap of C$3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.77.

In related news, Senior Officer Eric Furlan sold 5,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.98, for a total value of C$134,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,394,475.42. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total value of C$215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,359,179 shares in the company, valued at C$29,222,348.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,060 shares of company stock worth $2,202,197.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

