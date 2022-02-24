Brokerages Set Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Price Target at GBX 1,361.67

Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,361.67 ($18.52).

POLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.40) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($22.44) to GBX 1,400 ($19.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($16.32) to GBX 1,170 ($15.91) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.72) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($19.04) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

Polymetal International stock opened at GBX 699.80 ($9.52) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,182.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,322.29. The company has a market cap of £3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 608.20 ($8.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.62).

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.