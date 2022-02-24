Brokerages Set The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) PT at GBX 4,890.67

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,890.67 ($66.51).

Several research firms have weighed in on BKG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,120 ($56.03) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,500 ($74.80) to GBX 5,540 ($75.34) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($63.92) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,750 ($64.60) to GBX 4,550 ($61.88) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of BKG stock opened at GBX 3,764 ($51.19) on Monday. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,683 ($50.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,232 ($71.15). The stock has a market cap of £4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,407.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,507.36.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

