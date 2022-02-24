Brokerages Set Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Target Price at $63.50

Shares of Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.50.

VNNVF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vonovia in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DZ Bank raised Vonovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €61.00 ($69.32) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia stock opened at $52.45 on Monday. Vonovia has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $72.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.26.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.