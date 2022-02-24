Brokers Issue Forecasts for Anaplan, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Anaplan in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.34). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anaplan’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Get Anaplan alerts:

PLAN has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anaplan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 1.96. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $80.90.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

In other Anaplan news, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $123,559.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $1,399,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,724 shares of company stock worth $6,435,667 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Anaplan by 2,348.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.