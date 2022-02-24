Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Shares Gap Up to $7.55

Shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.55, but opened at $8.39. Brooge Energy shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23.

Get Brooge Energy alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Brooge Energy Ltd. operates as an independent oil refinery and storage company. It offers midstream oil storage and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded on April 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.