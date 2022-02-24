Brookfield Business Partners L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $40.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.35. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $51.98.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBU. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 592.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 37,953 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

