Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Shares of TSE BEP.UN opened at C$42.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.29. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of C$39.24 and a 1 year high of C$55.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$39.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TD Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$56.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.15.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

