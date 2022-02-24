Brookstone Capital Management Buys 4,445 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,823 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 54.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at $308,851,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,227,000 after buying an additional 1,762,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Walmart by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,419,678,000 after buying an additional 1,525,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $132.83. 193,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,352,190. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.20 and its 200 day moving average is $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $368.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total transaction of $87,720,095.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,109,516 shares of company stock worth $1,133,564,471. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

