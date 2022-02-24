Brookstone Capital Management Has $111.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.9% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $111,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,366,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,180,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 43,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,691,000 after purchasing an additional 23,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $420.51. 1,508,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,973,916. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $373.26 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $457.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

