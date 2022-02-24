Brookstone Capital Management Has $29.28 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 385,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,101 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $29,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 47,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.42. 123,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,517. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.28. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52 week low of $64.58 and a 52 week high of $78.43.

