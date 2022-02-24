Brookstone Capital Management Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $45,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after buying an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,848,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,204,000 after purchasing an additional 272,392 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,853,000 after purchasing an additional 242,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 786,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,175,000 after purchasing an additional 228,543 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $264.55. 79,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,605. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.72. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.41 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

