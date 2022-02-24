Brookstone Capital Management Sells 46,259 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,259 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $23,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $50.42. The stock had a trading volume of 84,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,833. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $44.77 and a one year high of $56.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.22.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.