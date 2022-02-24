Brookstone Capital Management Sells 9,818 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,818 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $16,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,529,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,463,000 after purchasing an additional 26,070 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 175.8% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,782,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,724,000 after buying an additional 2,411,340 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,235,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,469,000 after acquiring an additional 550,261 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,685,000 after acquiring an additional 96,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,001,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,820,000 after acquiring an additional 76,192 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.17. The company had a trading volume of 235,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,375. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.43. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $59.94 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

