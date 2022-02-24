Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Purchases 99,800 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 99,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,793,386.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 292,972 shares of Incyte stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.74 per share, for a total transaction of $19,845,923.28.

On Friday, December 17th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,075,872 shares of Incyte stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,323,481.60.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 350,332 shares of Incyte stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,052,241.32.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $67.99 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $88.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day moving average of $70.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.76). Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INCY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,912,000 after buying an additional 924,880 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 3,061.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 795,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,420,000 after purchasing an additional 770,736 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 271.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 754,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,920,000 after purchasing an additional 551,469 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 32.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,145,000 after purchasing an additional 444,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,347,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $686,122,000 after purchasing an additional 388,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

