BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,645 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $22,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,888,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,435,000 after purchasing an additional 120,106 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,639,000 after purchasing an additional 669,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BRP Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,261,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,265,000 after acquiring an additional 16,393 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group during the third quarter worth about $75,541,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BRP Group by 10,767.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,952,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,001,000 after buying an additional 1,934,628 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Group stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.90 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BRP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

In other BRP Group news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $5,452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

