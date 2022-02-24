Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Masterton Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,486,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth $4,821,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 47.5% during the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 27,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 31.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 194,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,234,000 after purchasing an additional 46,339 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL stock opened at $210.00 on Thursday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.70 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BURL has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $316.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.43.

About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.