Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $26.50 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BYRN. B. Riley lowered their price target on Byrna Technologies from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Byrna Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Byrna Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYRN opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38. Byrna Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $30.55. The firm has a market cap of $203.38 million, a PE ratio of -65.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 million. Byrna Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bryan Ganz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Wager acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $45,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,434,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,011,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,270,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,349,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

