C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stake Increased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 30.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $4,750,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,925,000 after acquiring an additional 18,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.21.

CHRW stock opened at $92.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.83. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

