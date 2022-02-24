Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Receives $20.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.80.
Several research analysts have weighed in on CABA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 355.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 171,529 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter worth $128,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter valued at $10,944,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 113,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 68,794 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cabaletta Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.
