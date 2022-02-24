Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,363.34

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1,363.34 and last traded at $1,397.60, with a volume of 327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,396.44.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CABO. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,157.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,595.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,774.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 20.47%.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Cable One by 600.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cable One by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile (NYSE:CABO)

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

