Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Cactus has a payout ratio of 24.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cactus to earn $1.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.4%.

NYSE:WHD opened at $47.55 on Thursday. Cactus has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $51.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.64. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.15 and a beta of 2.34.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 28,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cactus by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 136,250 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cactus by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 26,888 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cactus by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cactus by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

