Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Lowered to $122.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.81.

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $78.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 2.95.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 21.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

