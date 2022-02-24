Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CLBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caladrius Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Caladrius Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of CLBS stock opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.98. Caladrius Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25.

In related news, Director Steven S. Myers bought 33,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $30,068.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 54,377 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,562,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 102,677 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $334,000. 17.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

