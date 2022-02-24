California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HASI. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 134.4% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 940,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,792,000 after buying an additional 539,036 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,181,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,664,000 after buying an additional 280,722 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,073.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 251,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,099,000 after buying an additional 229,700 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.9% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 498,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,640,000 after purchasing an additional 184,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 30.9% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 772,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,288,000 after purchasing an additional 182,070 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

NYSE HASI opened at $43.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.91. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 128.44%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

