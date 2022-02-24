California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.77 Million Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,177 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Portland General Electric worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 122.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,859,000 after buying an additional 177,777 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 67.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POR opened at $48.82 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $53.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

